Over 120K gun safes recalled after reports of faulty biometric lock allowing unauthorized users to open

The impacted safes were sold by Bulldog Cases, Machir, MouTec and Awesafe, and manufactured in China

Four different companies have recalled certain gun safes after some – about 120,520 total products – were determined to have faulty biometric locks, allowing the safes to be opened by unauthorized users.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recalls on Thursday affecting safes sold by Bulldog Cases, Machir, MouTec and Awesafe.

Bulldog Cases gun safes in recall

Bulldog Cases recalled three styles of its Magnum Biometric gun safes after four people reported the safes' biometric locks failed and allowed unauthorized users to open them. (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

Bulldog Cases said its Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault (BD4030B), Magnum Biometric Pistol Vault with Shelf (BD4040B) and Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vault (BD4055B) are part of the recall after four reports of safes being opened by an unauthorized user. No injuries were reported from the defect.

The safes sold for $194 to $216 at Bass Pro Shops, Walmart and firearm stores across America, and on Amazon from July 2016 to January 2024. Owners are advised to stop using the biometric feature immediately and only use the key when storing firearms. Bulldog Cases said it will send a repair kit or a free replacement safe depending on the model number to those impacted.

Machir gun safe recalled

Machir recalled 24,820 of its Biometric Personal Safes after 15 reports of faulty locks allowing unauthorized users to open the safes. (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

Machir said the recall affects 24,820 Biometric Personal Safes that fall into 12 different ranges of serial numbers, which can be found in the lower right corner of the safe's front door. The safes impacted are about 10 inches by 14 inches by 10 inches. The recall was prompted by 15 reports of the safes being opened by unauthorized users after the biometric lock failed. No injuries were reported.

The safes were sold for around $98 at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart and Machir.com from July 2019 through September 2021. Customers have been advised to only use the key when storing firearms and to contact Machir for a free replacement.

MouTec gun safe recalled

MouTec recalled its BBRKIN Biometic Gun Safe after one purchaser reported that a 6-year-old was able to open the safe. (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

MouTec said its recall only involves the BBRKIN Biometric Gun Safe with model number QCJJ01 and a serial number in the following range: SQC202121000 through SQC202247603. Though no injuries were reported, the recall came after a customer informed the company that a 6-year-old was able to open the safe.

The safes were only sold on Amazon for between $170 and $400 from September 2021 to February 2023. Owners of the safes have also been told to only use the key when storing firearms and to contact BBRKIN for a free repair kit or replacement safe.

Awesafe gun safe in recall

Awesafe recalled about 60,000 of its biometric gun safes that hold two pistols after 71 reports of unauthorized users opening the safes. (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

Awesafe is recalling about 60,000 gun safes that fit two pistols and have a completely black exterior with the brand name "Awesafe" printed on the front. A specific model number or serial number was not included in the notice. The recall comes after 71 reports of the safes being opened by unauthorized users.

The safes were sold on Amazon and in store and online at Walmart from August 2019 to Dec. 7, 2022, for around $130. Impacted customers were told to stop using the biometric feature and to contact Awesafe for a free replacement.

All impacted safes were manufactured in China, according to the CPSC.