Here's why a GMC Hummer EV just sold for $225,000 at auction, double its list price

The GMC Hummer EV is one of the hottest vehicles on sale today.

Flippers continue to sell the low-volume electric vehicle for huge amounts over list.

GMC has only delivered 783 of the 1,000 horsepower full-size trucks so far as production ramps up, and the high-priced pickup remains in high demand.

The fifth one off the production line was sold Oct. 22 at the Barrett-Jackson event in Houston for $225,000.

That is twice its original base price of $112,595.

The vehicle only had 80 miles on its odometer, so it is essentially new, and the price shows an uptick from recent weeks.

While a few have been sold for over $200,000 this year, several were auctioned on the Bring A Trailer website in the $167,000 to $181,000 range in September and October. Peak Hummer EV may have passed, however.

One with 48 miles on it was sold at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas event in July for a record $324,500.

Supplies of the Hummer EV are set to get worse before they get better. GM is suspending production at the Michigan factory that builds it for a few weeks starting in November to retool it for increased output.

Not just of the Hummer EV, but also the Chevrolet Silverado EV that will be joining it next year at a starting price fo $41,595 and the GMC Sierra EV Denali that begins deliveries in early 2024 at $107,000, with an entry-level Sierra EV to follow closer to $50,000 in 2025.