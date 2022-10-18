Cadillac Escalade-V is proof that not everyone wants an electric Caddy... yet

Cadillac unveiled one of the most fabulous cars in its history this week, and it's very futuristic.

The Celestiq is an all-electric four-door coming next year with a striking fastback design and lavish interior.

Each of the 600-horsepower cars will be specified to the buyer's preferences like an ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce or Bugatti, and no two will be alike.

At a starting price of $300,000, it will be the most expensive Cadillac ever, but a very different one holds that title today.

The Escalade-V is a high-performance version of the full-size SUV that blends all of its luxuries with a 682-horsepower supercharged V-8 engine and a $152,490 price tag.

It's the most powerful Cadillac built to date and the polar opposite of the Celestiq.

A Cadillac spokeswoman told FOX Business that its target demographic is high-earning tech-conscious people in their 40s with active families who will actually use it to haul their kids and things around.

Performance is a key buying factor, but also styling, craftsmanship and the prestige of owning a top-of-the-line Escalade.

Cadillac hasn't said exactly how many it plans to build or has delivered so far, but that its availability is limited.

"While we did not offer pre-orders, we expect every Escalade-V that hits dealer lots to be sold quickly as we’re seeing demand exceed availability," the spokeswoman said.

It's not uncommon to see the Escalade-V at dealers with tens of thousands of dollars worth of markups, and a used example was just auctioned by Cars & Bids for a large premium.

The vehicle had 310 miles on its odometer and a sticker price of $151,665, but received a high bid of $180,000.

That's still shy of the record price paid for one so far, although it was a particularly special one.

The very first Escalade was sold at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June for $525,000, with all the proceeds donated to the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Michigan.

The Escalade and Celestiq worlds will be colliding soon, however, as Cadillac confirmed that an electric Escalade will be on sale by 2025.

It hasn't released any details or price targets, but Car and Driver was shown a prototype that it said was sleeker than the conventional model, and Cadillac has trademarked the name Escalade IQ, suggesting what its name might be.