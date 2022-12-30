Here are the winning numbers in Friday's $685M Mega Millions drawing

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing has a grand prize of $685 million, increased from $640 million earlier in the week.

The cash value comes to $347.8 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 Gold Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 3x

There have been 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT BALLOONS TO $640M

Tuesday night's numbers were: 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 Gold mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2x

There were five winning tickets sold that matched five numbers worth $1 million each.

Those tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and two in California.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just five other times in its more than 20-year history.

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.