Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $1.35B Mega Millions drawing

Friday night's drawing has the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Friday the 13th is often viewed as an unlucky day, but it could be rewarding as six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on the date.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Friday is an estimated $1.35 billion, with a cash value of $724.6 million.

This is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The numbers drawn were:  30, 43, 45, 46, 61 Gold Mega Ball: 14  Megaplier: 2x

MEGA MILLIONS $1.35B JACKPOT IS GAME’S SECOND HIGHEST

Mega Millions card

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ( (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) / AP Newsroom)

There have been 25 drawings without a jackpot winner, according to Megamillions.com

Tuesday night's numbers were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18   Gold Mega Ball: 9   Megaplier: 3X

Mega Millions card

Mega Millions Lottery ticket are displayed in a store in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

While nobody matched all the numbers to win that jackpot, there were sixteen winning tickets sold that matched five numbers, worth $1 million each. Three tickets were Megaplier winners and were worth $3 million each.

BEST STATES TO WIN THE $1.35B MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.

Screen with jackpot amount

A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) / AP Newsroom)

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR TUESDAY'S $1.1B MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. 

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.