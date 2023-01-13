Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $1.35B Mega Millions drawing

Friday the 13th is often viewed as an unlucky day, but it could be rewarding as six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on the date.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Friday is an estimated $1.35 billion, with a cash value of $724.6 million.

This is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The numbers drawn were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 Gold Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 2x

There have been 25 drawings without a jackpot winner, according to Megamillions.com

Tuesday night's numbers were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 Gold Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3X

While nobody matched all the numbers to win that jackpot, there were sixteen winning tickets sold that matched five numbers, worth $1 million each. Three tickets were Megaplier winners and were worth $3 million each.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.