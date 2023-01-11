Expand / Collapse search
Lottery

Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot is game’s second highest

Mega Millions cash option is an estimated $707.9M

Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kumaran shares why he bought 50,000 lottery tickets for all his employees as the Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million video

Raising Cane's buys 50K lottery tickets for employees: 'It's how we do business

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen once again to an estimated $1.35 billion. 

There was no winner in the latest drawing on Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The gold Mega Ball was 9.

"Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on Wednesday.

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR TUESDAY'S $1.1B MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING

A Mega Millions lottery slip

A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. ((AP Photo/Teresa Crawford) / AP Newsroom)

The next drawing is set for Friday, Jan. 13.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket

A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) / AP Newsroom)

The cash option is an estimated $707.9 million.

Mega Million cards are displayed

Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) / AP Newsroom)

There have been 25 drawings since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the prize.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.