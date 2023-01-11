Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot is game’s second highest

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen once again to an estimated $1.35 billion.

There was no winner in the latest drawing on Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The gold Mega Ball was 9.

"Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The next drawing is set for Friday, Jan. 13.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

The cash option is an estimated $707.9 million.

There have been 25 drawings since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the prize.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.