Here are Wednesday's winning numbers in the $715.1M Powerball drawing

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $715.1 million.

It is the eighth-largest jackpot in history.

The cash value is approximately $335.7 million.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with the Powerball of 24. The Powerplay is 2x, according to Powerball.com

POWERBALL JACKPOT REACHES $700M

The jackpot rolled over after no ticket matched all six numbers during Monday night's drawing.

However, more than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.

MONDAY'S POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS DRAWN

Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.