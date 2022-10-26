Expand / Collapse search
Lottery

Here are Wednesday's winning numbers in the $715.1M Powerball drawing

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot is up for grabs with Wednesday night's drawing for an estimated $715.1 million Powerball grand prize

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 26

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $715.1 million. 

It is the eighth-largest jackpot in history.

The cash value is approximately $335.7 million.

The numbers drawn were:  19, 36, 37, 46, 56  with the Powerball of 24. The Powerplay is 2x, according to Powerball.com

POWERBALL JACKPOT REACHES $700M

Powerball logo with pennies around it

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The jackpot rolled over after no ticket matched all six numbers during Monday night's drawing.

However, more than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot. 

MONDAY'S POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS DRAWN

Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. 

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

A person holding a Powerball ticket

A player holding a Powerball ticket. (iStock)

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 