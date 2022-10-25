Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot reaches $700M

Latest Powerball jackpot is seventh-largest in lottery game's history

Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Jackpot CEO reveals plan to digitize the lottery industry

Powerball players will have the chance to play for the seventh-largest jackpot in history on Wednesday, estimated at $700 million. 

The cash value is approximately $335.7 million.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers during Monday night's drawing. The numbers of the white balls were: 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54. The red Powerball was 16.

MONDAY'S POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS DRAWN

However, more than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million.

Powerball tickets

Doris Natal of Reading checks out her 126 Powerball tickets as part of a pool with the Berks County Sheriff's Office at the Sunoco in Exeter. Photo by Natalie Kolb 8/23/2017  ((Photo By Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

A Texas ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million and 10 tickets won $200,000.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3. 

Mega Millions jackpot ad is seen in New York City

A man rides a bike past advertisements for the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery on July 29, 2022, in New York City. (John Smith/VIEWpress via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot. 

Massachusetts Powerball

BOSTON, MA- March 22, 2019: Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.  ((Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. 

Four other jackpots have been won this year, including a $632.6 million jackpot hit on Jan. 5.

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.