Powerball jackpot reaches $700M

Powerball players will have the chance to play for the seventh-largest jackpot in history on Wednesday, estimated at $700 million.

The cash value is approximately $335.7 million.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers during Monday night's drawing. The numbers of the white balls were: 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54. The red Powerball was 16.

MONDAY'S POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS DRAWN

However, more than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million.

A Texas ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million and 10 tickets won $200,000.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3.

A Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.

Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Four other jackpots have been won this year, including a $632.6 million jackpot hit on Jan. 5.

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.