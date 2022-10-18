Monday's Powerball winning numbers drawn

The winning numbers for Monday evening's Powerball game were drawn, but there have yet to be any winners.

The winning combination was worth $480 million, with a cash value of $242.2 million.

The numbers drawn on Monday were: 19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3.

If no winners come forward following Monday's drawing, the jackpot climbs up to an estimated $508 million for next drawing on Wednesday. The cash estimate is $256.3 million.

HERE ARE SATURDAY'S WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. People from Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah are unable to play the game.

MEGA MILLIONS, POWERBALL JACKPOTS TOP $400M

The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

HERE ARE WEDNESDAY'S WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Powerball lottery jackpot reset after someone won $202 million in the drawing on August 3.