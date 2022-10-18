Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Monday's Powerball winning numbers drawn

The winning combination was worth $480 million, with a cash value of $242.2 million

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The winning numbers for Monday evening's Powerball game were drawn, but there have yet to be any winners.

The winning combination was worth $480 million, with a cash value of $242.2 million.

The numbers drawn on Monday were: 19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3.

If no winners come forward following Monday's drawing, the jackpot climbs up to an estimated $508 million for next drawing on Wednesday. The cash estimate is $256.3 million.

HERE ARE SATURDAY'S WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS

Powerball logo

The winning numbers for Monday evening's Powerball game were drawn, but there have yet to be any winners. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. People from Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah are unable to play the game.

MEGA MILLIONS, POWERBALL JACKPOTS TOP $400M

Powerball ticket in person's hand

After Monday's drawing, the jackpot climbs up to an estimated $508 million for the next drawing on Wednesday. The cash estimate is $256.3 million. (iStock / iStock)

The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

HERE ARE WEDNESDAY'S WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS

Powerball

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Powerball lottery jackpot reset after someone won $202 million in the drawing on August 3.