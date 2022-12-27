Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing
A staggering $1.337 billion jackpot was won in Illinois on July 29
Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing has a grand prize of $565 million.
The cash value comes to $293.6 million.
The winning numbers drawn were: 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 Gold mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2x
Nobody matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT REACHES $565 MILLION
Friday night's numbers were: 15, 21, 32, 38, 62 - Gold mega Ball: 8 Megaplier: 4x
MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.
The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.