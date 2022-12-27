Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Personal Finance

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing

A staggering $1.337 billion jackpot was won in Illinois on July 29

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing has a grand prize of $565 million.

The cash value comes to $293.6 million.

The winning numbers drawn were:  9, 13, 36, 59, 61  Gold mega Ball: 11  Megaplier:  2x

Nobody matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT REACHES $565 MILLION

Mega Millions ticket

Man fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif. ((AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File) / AP Newsroom)

Friday night's numbers were: 15, 21, 32, 38, 62 - Gold mega Ball: 8  Megaplier:  4x

Mega Millions lottery

A man holds Mega Millions lottery tickets in New York City.  ((Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress) / Getty Images)

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Player fills out a Mega Millions slip

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29.

Two people on one winning ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, claimed the winnings of the jackpot in July. They chose to receive the cash option of $780.5 million.

The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. 