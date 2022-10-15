Here are Saturday's winning Powerball numbers
If there is no winner on Saturday night, the jackpot will rollover for the drawing which will take place on Monday night
Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $454 million, with a cash value of $232.6 million.
The numbers drawn were: 32, 37, 40, 58, 62 Powerball was 15 with a Powerplay: 5x
The jackpot rolled over after there were no winning tickets on Wednesday night.
MEGA MILLIONS, POWERBALL JACKPOTS TOP $400M
In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.
HERE ARE WEDNESDAY'S WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS
Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.