Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
The last jackpot won was the second largest in Mega Millions history at $1.337 billion and was claimed by two people in Illinois who will split the prize
Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is worth $494 million, with the cash value option worth $248.7 million.
The winning numbers drawn were: 9, 22, 26, 41, 44 Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier 2x
If the jackpot is won at this level, it would be the twelfth-largest jackpot in the game's history.
