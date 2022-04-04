These are the healthiest US cities in 2022: Report

If you want to live a healthier lifestyle, you might want to consider heading to San Francisco.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the healthiest cities in the U.S. in 2022. San Francisco was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities – made up of the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state – using 43 metrics.

Those metrics were split into four categories: health care, food, fitness and green space.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how the cities ranked within specific metrics, including that Laredo, Texas, has the lowest cost of a medical visit, while Juneau, Alaska, has the highest.

Three cities – Spokane, Washington, Richmond, Virginia, and Manchester, New Hampshire – all tied for the city with the most mental health counselors per capita, while Brownsville, Texas, was found to have the fewest mental health counselors per capita.

WalletHub found that Portland, Oregon, has the most healthy restaurants per capita, while Grand Prairie, Texas, has the fewest.

Glendale, Arizona, and Lewiston, Maine, tied for the city with the lowest average monthly cost of a fitness club membership.

Meanwhile, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Juneau, Alaska, all tied for the highest average monthly cost of a fitness club membership.

WalletHub also found that Seattle, Washington, has the highest percentage of physically active adults while Hialeah, Florida, has the lowest.

To see the overall results, here are the healthiest U.S. cities to live in this year, according to WalletHub.

1. San Francisco, California

2. Seattle, Washington

3. San Diego, California

4. Portland, Oregon

5. Salt Lake City, Utah

6. Honolulu, Hawaii

7. Austin, Texas

8. Denver, Colorado

9. South Burlington, Vermont

10. Washington, D.C.

