Best, worst states for doctors in 2022: report

If you’re a doctor looking to move to a new place, or an aspiring doctor deciding where you should settle down, you might want to consider heading to South Dakota.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for practicing medicine in 2022. South Dakota was at the top of the list.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. based on 19 measurements in two categories: "opportunities & competition" and "medical environment."

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked within specific measurements.

For example, WalletHub found that South Dakota has the highest average annual wage for physicians, which was adjusted for cost of living, while Washington, D. C. had the lowest.

Massachusetts was found to have the least punitive state medical board, while Delaware was found to have the most punitive state medical board.

WalletHub also found that Wisconsin has the lowest malpractice award payout amount per capita, while New York had the highest.

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states – including Washington, D.C. – for doctors in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Best states to practice medicine in 2022

1. South Dakota

2. Minnesota

3. Wisconsin

4. Montana

5. Idaho

6. Iowa

7. Nebraska

8. Kansas

9. North Dakota

10. Mississippi

Worst states to practice medicine in 2022

42. Oregon

43. Massachusetts

44. Vermont

45. Hawaii

46. Alaska

47. New Jersey

48. Delaware

49. Washington, D.C.

50. New York

51. Rhode Island