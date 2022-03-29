The most, least stressed US states in 2022: report

Where you live could impact your stress levels, according to a new study.

On Monday, WalletHub published a report that found the most and least stressed U.S. states in 2022.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 states based on 41 measurements in four categories: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and stress related to health and safety.

THE MOST INNOVATIVE US STATES IN 2022: REPORT

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states performed within specific measurements.

Alaska, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming all tied for the most average hours worked per week, while Utah was found to have the fewest average hours worked per week.

Meanwhile, Hawaii was found to have the fewest average hours of sleep per night while Minnesota was found to have the highest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WalletHub found that West Virginia had the highest percentage of adults in fair or poor health, while Minnesota had the lowest.

Louisiana was found to have both the highest crime rate per capita and the fewest psychologists per capita, while Maine had the lowest crime rate per capita and Massachusetts had the most psychologists per capita, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

To see the overall ranking, here are the most and least stressed states in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Most stressed states in 2022

1. Louisiana

2. Nevada

3. New Mexico

4. West Virginia

5. Mississippi

6. Arkansas

7. Oklahoma

8. Alabama

9. Texas

10. Tennessee

Least stressed states in 2022

41. New Jersey

42. Nebraska

43. Massachusetts

44. North Dakota

45. Hawaii

46. New Hampshire

47. Wisconsin

48. South Dakota

49. Minnesota

50. Utah