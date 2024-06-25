'Harry Potter' book proof with rare misspelling heads to Texas auction

Heritage Auctions will be featuring an uncorrected book proof of J.K. Rowling’s "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" at its upcoming Historical Platinum Signature auction in Dallas, Texas.

The proof has a misspelling on the title page listing "J. A Rowling" as the author, which was corrected in the first edition.

The uncorrected proof appeared in a print run of only 200 copies, marking the first time the story appeared in print, according to Heritage Auctions.

The wrappers are soiled with a few creases, a few scuffs and some stains.

A copy of the first edition sold for $471,000 at the auction house in 2021.

Heritage Auctions has another "Harry Potter" piece listed in the auction.

There will be a first edition of the novel in hardcover going under the hammer as well. The book also has errors printed inside.

Only 500 copies of the hardcover books were produced with a review from British children's book author Wendy Cooling that included the misprints "Philospher's" and "Wizardry and Witchcraft."

The hardcover version has a copyright page listing the author as "Joanne Rowling," copyright page without a space between "Taylor" and "1997," and "1 wand" listed twice on page 53.

The bidding begins on July 1 and concludes on July 25.

In 2022, a hardcover edition of the "Harry Potter" book without errors had initial offers of $250,000 in a Christie’s auction, FOX Business reported.

Since then, other versions of the book have come with various price tags depending on the quality of the copy.

FOX Business' Brittany Kasko contributed to this report.