Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

'Harry Potter' book proof with rare misspelling heads to Texas auction

Proof has a misspelling on the title page listing 'J. A Rowling' as the author

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Heritage Auctions will be featuring an uncorrected book proof of J.K. Rowling’s "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" at its upcoming Historical Platinum Signature auction in Dallas, Texas.

The proof has a misspelling on the title page listing "J. A Rowling" as the author, which was corrected in the first edition.

The uncorrected proof appeared in a print run of only 200 copies, marking the first time the story appeared in print, according to Heritage Auctions.

'HARRY POTTER' AUTHOR JK ROWLING'S YACHT VISITS US SOUTHERN STATES

The wrappers are soiled with a few creases, a few scuffs and some stains.

harry-potter-first-edition-book

Heritage Auction will host an auction that features uncorrected, rare "Harry Potter" proof featuring a misspelling of author J.K. Rowling's name. (Heritage Auctions / Fox News)

A copy of the first edition sold for $471,000 at the auction house in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Heritage Auctions has another "Harry Potter" piece listed in the auction.

There will be a first edition of the novel in hardcover going under the hammer as well. The book also has errors printed inside.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.

Only 500 copies of the hardcover books were produced with a review from British children's book author Wendy Cooling that included the misprints "Philospher's" and "Wizardry and Witchcraft."

A hardcover version of the book will also hit the auction that's set to begin in July. (Heritage Auctions / Fox News)

The hardcover version has a copyright page listing the author as "Joanne Rowling," copyright page without a space between "Taylor" and "1997," and "1 wand" listed twice on page 53.

The bidding begins on July 1 and concludes on July 25.

FOX Business reached out to Heritage Auctions for comment.

uncorrected-HP-split

There is no word yet as to how much money the book is expected to fetch at auction. (Heritage Auctions / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2022, a hardcover edition of the "Harry Potter" book without errors had initial offers of $250,000 in a Christie’s auction, FOX Business reported.

Since then, other versions of the book have come with various price tags depending on the quality of the copy.

FOX Business' Brittany Kasko contributed to this report.