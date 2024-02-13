First-edition ‘Harry Potter’ book up for auction after it was anonymously donated to local pet charity

A rare first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" will go up for auction — and could sell for thousands of dollars.

The RSPCA Isle of Wight branch in Godshill, England, received the book as an anonymous gift and took it to Hansons Auctioneers for an appraisal.

RSPCA marketing and engagement officer Rebecca Busby told Hansons Auctioneers the book was a shocking gift.

"One of our volunteers, who is an avid Harry Potter fan and book enthusiast, checked for all the well-known markers and noticed this book had them all," she said.

Hansons Auctioneers confirmed the book was a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone."

Now, the rare book will go up for auction, with Busby noting that the proceeds will go to the pet charity, which currently has over 50 pets in its care.

"All funds raised from the sale of this book will directly go toward helping animals in our care now and in the future," she said to Hansons.

Starting on Feb. 26, anyone interested in purchasing the book can enter their bid at Hansons Auctioneers’ Library Auction.

The paperback book is estimated to sell for between $7,000 and $11,000.

Busby noted that one of the dogs that will benefit from the auction sale includes an 11-month-old cockatoo named Harry.

"We are sure Harry will help his namesake, Harry the dog, find his magical home and enjoy an amazing new chapter in his life," she said.

This, however, is not the first of its kind to go up for auction.

In 2022, a hardback edition of the book had initial offers of $250,000 in a Christie’s auction.

Since then, other versions of the book have come with various price tags depending on the quality of the copy.

Hansons Auctioneers book expert Jim Spencer said in a press release that this particular book now up for auction is in "exceptional" condition.

"The only minor flaws are a couple of lightly folded corners, and the usual light browning [on] page edges, which is in fact a reassuring sign due to the cheap paper that was used," he said.

He continued, "It should appeal to collectors all over the world, and the lucky buyer can be doubly happy in the knowledge money raised will help animals like Harry."

For more information on how to bid on the unique item, visit hansonslive.co.uk.