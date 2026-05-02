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Harley-Davidson recalls nearly 90,000 motorcycles over defect that could eject oil and cause injury

The recall marks another recent Harley-Davidson safety action after about 17,000 motorcycles were impacted by a brake failure recall in March

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Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 90,000 motorcycles due to a defect that could cause oil to eject and increase the risk of injury, federal regulators said.

The recall covers 88,039 motorcycles, including certain 2024–2026 FLTRX and FLHX models, 2025–2026 FXBR and FLFB models, and other select bikes equipped with an airbox baseplate, part number 29000373, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue stems from a breather port that may become blocked, allowing pressure to build inside the crankcase.

If the dipstick is removed while the crankcase is pressurized, oil could be ejected from the fill spout, posing an injury risk, the agency said.

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Harley Davidson

Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 90,000 bikes over a defect that could cause oil to eject and increase the risk of injury, regulators said. (iStock / iStock)

Dealers will inspect the breather ports and repair any blockages free of charge.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by May 11, the NHTSA said.

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Motorcycle owners can contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464 with questions.

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harley davidson

Harley-Davidson is recalling tens of thousands of motorcycles over a safety issue. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The recall comes after the company announced a separate recall last month of nearly 17,000 motorcycles over a potential brake failure issue that could increase crash risk.

That recall included certain Harley-Davidson FXLRS, FXLRST, FXBB and FLHC models produced between October 2024 and March 2026.

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Harley-Davidson logo is seen near the store

Harley-Davidson logo is seen near the store in Krakow, Poland on January 24, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The issue was first flagged in March following a report of inoperable brakes on a 2025 FXLRST model, according to the NHTSA.

FOX Business has reached out to Harley-Davidson for comment.

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.