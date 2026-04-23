Harley-Davidson issues recall for nearly 17,000 motorcycles over brake failure issue

Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 17,000 motorcycles over a potential brake failure issue that could heighten the risk of a crash, according to federal regulators.

The recalled motorcycles include 2025 and 2026 models.

Affected motorcycles include the Harley-Davidson FXLRS with a production date from Dec. 5, 2024, to March 16, 2026; Harley-Davidson FXLRST with a production date from Oct. 3, 2024, to March 16, 2026; Harley-Davidson FXBB with a production date from Oct. 3. 2024, to March 16, 2026; and Harley-Davidson FLHC with a production date from Oct. 3, 2024, to March 12, 2026.

The company was first flagged in March regarding a claim of inoperable brakes on a 2025 FXLRST model motorcycle, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a report.

FORD RECALLS OVER 140,000 PICKUP TRUCKS OVER WIRING FIRE RISK

Three other claims of brake fluid loss or inoperable rear brakes were identified after a review of warranty and service records, the report states.

Upon further investigation, Harley-Davidson discovered that the affected models lacked enough clearance between the rear brake line and the body control module (BCM).

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOG HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC. 23.38 +0.45 +1.96%

"Contact between the brake line and the BCM, over time, could lead to a hole in the brake line and a loss of brake fluid. If brake fluid loss remains undetected, rear braking may be compromised, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said in its report.

"The operator may note the presence of brake fluid underneath the motorcycle. In addition, the rider may note a decrease in rear brake performance," the report says.

No accidents or injuries have been reported with the motorcycles included in the recall.

TOYOTA RECALLS 73K HYBRID VEHICLES OVER PEDESTRIAN WARNING SOUND ISSUE

Harley-Davidson will notify all dealers about the recall effort by Monday, and owners are expected to receive notification letters by May 25, according to the recall notice.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"The BCM caddy and associated hardware will be replaced on all affected vehicles. In addition, the rear brake line will be inspected and, if damaged, will be replaced along with associated parts," the notice states.

Harley-Davidson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.