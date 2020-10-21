Harley-Davidson recalls ‘certain’ 2020 LiveWire electric motorcycles

Harley-Davidson Motor Company has recalled “certain" 2020 LiveWire electric motorcycles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall, which began on Monday, Oct. 19, has been issued due to reports of some LiveWire motorcycles having powertrains that “unexpectedly shut down and not restart” as a result of a “software issue in the Onboard Charging (OBC) system,” the NHTSA states.

“An unexpected loss of propulsion without the ability to restart may increase the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA further explains in its published recall.

“In the interest of customers' safety and satisfaction, Harley-Davidson announced a voluntary safety recall involving certain model year 2020 LiveWire motorcycles, which will require a software update,” a Harley-Davidson spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business via email. “This update will be performed at no cost to customers.”

The recall impacts bikes produced between September 23, 2019, and March 16, 2020.

“Customer notifications will begin on or about the week of Oct. 22,” Harley-Davidson's spokesperson added. “Customers with these motorcycles should contact an authorized Harley-Davidson LiveWire dealer to schedule an appointment to have updated software installed.”

Owners of Harley-Davidson’s 2020 LiveWire (ELW) models can also contact the NHTSA by phone through its toll-free safety hotline: 1-888-327-4236. For anyone who may have impaired hearing, the NHTSA can be contacted through the federal agency’s dedicated TeleTYpe phone number: 1-800-424-9153.

Alternatively, the agency said owners of the recalled Harley-Davidson vehicle can contact representatives at the NHTSA online if they visit www.safercar.gov.

The recalled Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles have been assigned an NHTSA campaign number, which is 20V624000.

It is estimated that some 1,012 bikes have been affected by the recall.

A redacted notification letter that will be issued to 2020 LiveWire (ELW) owners is available for viewing on the NHTSA’s website.

Harley-Davidson stock was flat on the news, however, the company has seen its stock struggle in 2020. It is down more than 21% year to date.

