Harley-Davidson starts 5-year overhaul as coronavirus slams business

Harley-Davidson Inc. announced plans to overhaul its business after the COVID-19 pandemic dragged the company to a loss in the three months through June.

Harley reported a second-quarter loss of $92 million, or an adjusted 35 cents per share, as revenue sank 7 percent year-over-year to $865 million. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $808.46 million.

“A total rewire is necessary to make Harley-Davidson a high-performance company,” CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker’s five-year strategic plan, dubbed The Hardwire, will include vast changes to Harley’s operating model, update the company’s iconic motorcycles, add new products into the mix, and focus on the parts and accessories and general merchandise businesses. The plan was teased alongside the company’s first-quarter results.

