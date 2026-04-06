Toyota recalls 73K hybrid vehicles over pedestrian warning sound issue

Toyota is recalling more than 73,000 hybrid vehicles over a pedestrian warning sound issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Certain 2023–2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles are affected by the recall effort because they do not make a loud enough sound while in reverse, making it harder for pedestrians to hear and increasing the risk of injury.

"The vehicles may fail to make sufficient pedestrian warning sounds when in reverse," the NTSB said in its announcement.

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"As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 141, 'Minimum Sound Requirements for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles,'" the agency continued.

A total of 73,528 vehicles are affected by the recall, although only about 1% of them are likely to have the defect.

The recall numbers are 26TB08 and 26TA08.

Toyota dealers will update the software on the affected vehicles free of charge to fix the pedestrian warning sounds.

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Owner notification letters alerting consumers of the safety risks are expected to be mailed out by May 30, 2026.