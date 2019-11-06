Pringles is releasing its Thanksgiving feast. Here's how to get it

Kellogg's Pringles is showing the world -- on Twitter-- it deserves a seat at the Thanksgiving table.

Pringles is upping the ante for its stackable chips this season by introducing its limited edition Friendsgiving Feast kit. It comes with three kinds of bird-flavored chips — Turkey, Duck, and Chicken.

Turducken is a culinary cinema consisting of a deboned chicken, stuffed into a deboned duck, further stuffed into a deboned turkey.

The kit also consists of flavors such as cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. The company is hyping up the limited release on social media as well.

The product is dropping in limited quantities and will go on sale exclusively online this Thursday, Nov. 7 at noon.

In 2018, the company only offered three flavors: turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. The $14.99 three-pack stackable mini cans on sale at 11:59 p.m. By 12:40 a.m., they were sold out, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The snack was developed by Procter & Gamble. Kellogg snatched Procter & Gamble’s Pringles division in 2012 in a $2.7 billion deal after a planned sale to Diamond Foods was scrapped. The cash deal, according to Reuters, made the cereal company second only to PepsiCo Inc. in the global snack food market.