Happiest countries in the world for 2023

If you're looking for your happy place, the answer may be in Finland.

The country was named the happiest country in the world for the sixth consecutive year, according to rankings from the 2023 World Happiness Report.

The report, which was published on Monday, ranked nearly 140 countries around the world. It cited country-level data from recent global studies.

The U.S. ranked No. 15 this year, up one spot from last year.

Lithuania is the only new country in the top 20.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Afghanistan and Lebanon were ranked the two unhappiest countries. Both have average life evaluations more than five points lower than in the 10 happiest countries.

The report's research leverages six key factors, including social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption.

"Average happiness and our country rankings, for emotions as well as life evaluations, have been remarkably stable during the three COVID-19 years," John Helliwell, an editor of the report, said in a release. "Changes in rankings that have taken place have been continuations of longer-term trends, such as the increases seen in the rankings of the three Baltic countries.

Helliwell said that even during these years, "positive emotions have remained twice as prevalent as negative ones, and feelings of positive social support twice as strong as those of loneliness."

