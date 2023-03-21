Expand / Collapse search
Happiest countries in the world for 2023

Scandinavian countries topped the rankings

Laffer Tengler Investments CEO Nancy Tengler and maslansky+partners' Lee Carter attribute residents fleeing big cities to 'really bad policy.' video

Report shows $100K salary in big cities gives shocking low take-home pay

If you're looking for your happy place, the answer may be in Finland.

The country was named the happiest country in the world for the sixth consecutive year, according to rankings from the 2023 World Happiness Report

The report, which was published on Monday, ranked nearly 140 countries around the world. It cited country-level data from recent global studies.

The U.S. ranked No. 15 this year, up one spot from last year.

The city skyline in Helsinki, Finland

Residential and commercial properties stand on the city skyline in Helsinki, Finland, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.  (Photographer: Tomi Setala/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Lithuania is the only new country in the top 20. 

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Afghanistan and Lebanon were ranked the two unhappiest countries. Both have average life evaluations more than five points lower than in the 10 happiest countries. 

The skyline in Vilnius, Lithuania

The tiled rooftops of commercial and residential city buildings sit on the skyline in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014.  (Photographer: Peter Kollanyi/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The report's research leverages six key factors, including social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption. 

"Average happiness and our country rankings, for emotions as well as life evaluations, have been remarkably stable during the three COVID-19 years," John Helliwell, an editor of the report, said in a release. "Changes in rankings that have taken place have been continuations of longer-term trends, such as the increases seen in the rankings of the three Baltic countries. 

A boy flies a kite on the outskirts of Kabul

A boy flies a kite on the outskirts of Kabul on March 20, 2023.  ((Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Helliwell said that even during these years, "positive emotions have remained twice as prevalent as negative ones, and feelings of positive social support twice as strong as those of loneliness."

The top 10 happiest countries in the world:

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Israel
  5. Netherlands
  6. Sweden
  7. Norway
  8. Switzerland
  9. Luxembourg
  10. New Zealand