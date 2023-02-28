This city named 'happiest' in America for third consecutive year: report

A northern California city has been named the happiest city in America this year.

The personal finance website WalletHub put Fremont on the top of its 2023 Happiest Cities in America rankings.

The report compared more than 180 of the largest cities across 30 key indicators of happiness, including the income-growth rate and depression rate.

Fremont topped the list for the third consecutive year.

It had the lowest depression rate, as well as the lowest separation and divorce rate.

Two other California cities were in the top five, including San Jose, which placed second and San Francisco, which came in at fifth.

Madison, the capital city of Wisconsin, placed third and Overland Park, Kansas, was fourth.

Irvine, Oakland, Huntington Beach and San Diego were also in the top 20.

The least happy city was Detroit, Michigan, coming in at 182.