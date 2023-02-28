Expand / Collapse search
This city named 'happiest' in America for third consecutive year: report

California cities topped the report

A northern California city has been named the happiest city in America this year. 

The personal finance website WalletHub put Fremont on the top of its 2023 Happiest Cities in America rankings.

The report compared more than 180 of the largest cities across 30 key indicators of happiness, including the income-growth rate and depression rate. 

Fremont topped the list for the third consecutive year. 

The BART station in Fremont, Calif.

The BART Warm Springs Station is photographed on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fremont, California. (Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It had the lowest depression rate, as well as the lowest separation and divorce rate. 

Two other California cities were in the top five, including San Jose, which placed second and San Francisco, which came in at fifth. 

The Wetlands of San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge

The Wetlands of San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Fremont, California.  (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Madison, the capital city of Wisconsin, placed third and Overland Park, Kansas, was fourth. 

A drone view of Fremont, Calif., hills

A drone view of the East Bay hills near the historic Niles district is seen in Fremont, California, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.  (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Irvine, Oakland, Huntington Beach and San Diego were also in the top 20. 

The least happy city was Detroit, Michigan, coming in at 182. 