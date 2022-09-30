Halloween candy prices expected to jump 34% but its not deterring shoppers

Candy buyers will see a less than sweet surprise this Halloween as confectionary prices surge over 30%. Even so, industry experts say it's not deterring consumers.

According to PayPal data, the cost for Halloween sweets is projected to rise 34% compared to last year.

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) told FOX Business that both "chocolate and candy companies faced the same supply chain challenges that every industry has faced, especially around packaging."

HERSHEY WARNS IT WON’T ‘FULLY MEET CONSUMER DEMAND’ THIS HALLOWEEN, CHRISTMAS

Earlier this summer, The Hershey Company, the maker of KitKat, Reese's and Twizzlers, told analysts during an earnings call that it had to increase prices to offset the higher raw material and logistics costs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HSY THE HERSHEY CO. 220.53 -3.18 -1.42%

Still, the National Retail Federation (NRF), the nation's largest trade group, and the NCA are projecting a spike in participation for the upcoming holiday.

"Even with inflation … more people are celebrating, more people are focusing on the holiday experience," Katherine Cullen, NRF senior director of industry and consumer insights, told FOX Business, adding their researchers haven't seen a drop-off in spending.

FED'S PREFERRED INFLATION GAUGE ACCELERATED MORE THAN EXPECTED IN AUGUST

The NRF estimates consumers will collectively dole out $3.1 billion in candy alone, outpacing last year's spending of about $3 billion. The total is second behind costume spending, at $3.6 billion.

Halloween spending overall is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion. The NRF says Halloween is the second biggest retail event of the year.

PayPal Vice President of Shopping Greg Lisiewski told FOX Business that although families won't be dishing out less candy necessarily, they will be "more diligent about finding deals and discounts." The NRF says 67% of those surveyed plan to hand out candy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shoppers are also starting their Halloween shopping even earlier to help lessen the sting ahead of the big day.

"The longer shopping season allows shoppers to spread the cost out and better integrate the higher price into their budget." Lisiewski said, adding candy has been on shelves since around Labor Day.

According to NRF data, nearly half, 47%, of all Halloween participants already started shopping in September or earlier.