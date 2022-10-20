Expand / Collapse search
Holiday

Halloween candy favorites see price spike

Prices for Skittles, Starburst, M&M's are higher ahead of Halloween 2022

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 20

The cost of some of the most popular candies has surged amid high inflation, giving shoppers a less-than-sweet surprise at the cash register ahead of All Hallows' Eve. 

"With Halloween around the corner, we’ve identified a significant change in the candy category as it continues to rise in price on a national average," Datasembly CEO Ben Reich told FOX Business. 

The consumer price index revealed that the candy category jumped 13.1% in September compared with a year ago. 

According to Datasembly's Grocery Price Index, the average price for the top 10 most popular Halloween candies also rose 13% year over year, with some sweets jumping more than 30% in price.

Snickers

Snickers chocolate bars packaging are seen in a shop in Sulkowice, Poland on August 12, 2021.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For instance, brands such as Skittles and Starburst climbed 42% and 35%, respectively. Nestle Crunch and Butterfinger had the smallest increase, rising 6% and 7%, respectively. 

Skittles

Skittles, a fruit-flavored candy, produced by Wrigley Company, a division of Mars, Inc., are pictured in this illustration photo on May 19, 2020 in Katwijk, Netherlands.  (Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition to extreme weather, rising energy costs and supply chain issues, the "heightened costs of raw sugar have greatly contributed to this year-over-year price spike across the candy category," Reich said. 

Last month, Hershey, which manufactures some brands on the list, told FOX Business that it experienced "increased cost pressures across our business and as a result took pricing action in 2021 that impacts this Halloween season." 

Candy

A basket of chocolate bars in the lobby at Allure Resort International Drive hotel. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) ( Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Here are 10 popular Halloween candies and their price increases, according to Datasembly: 

– Skittles: 42%

– Starburst: 35%

– Snickers: 14%

– M&M's: 14%

– Twix: 13%

– Reese's Peanut Butter Cups: 13%

– Sour Patch Kids: 12%

– Kit Kat: 11%

– Butterfinger: 7%

– Nestle Crunch: 6%