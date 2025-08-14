Hair dryers sold online through Walmart, Target, Amazon recalled over potential electrocution risk

Empower Brands is recalling about 56,300 Remington hair dryers due to a risk of electrocution or shock.

The product lacks an immersion protection device and poses the risk of "death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in," according to the recall announcement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The hair dryers with model number D3190DCDN were sold in purple with black accents and have three black operating buttons on the handles and "Remington" written in white text.

Consumers who purchased the product should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund, the recall announcement said. Consumers must submit a photo of the hair dryer with its power cord cut in half to the recall registration portal on the Remington Products website.

The hair dryers were sold exclusively online at Walmart Marketplace, Target Marketplace and Amazon from March 2024 through June 2025 for between $25 and $32.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, the recall announcement said.