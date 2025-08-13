Hand soaps recalled over bacteria that could lead to 'life-threatening sepsis'

Several hand soaps, cleansers and antiseptics have been voluntarily recalled over a bacteria contamination that could lead to "life-threatening sepsis."

DermaRite Industries recalled its DermaKleen antiseptic lotion soap with vitamin E in 1,000-milliliter and 800-milliliter sizes, KleenFoam antibacterial foam soap with aloe vera in 1,000-milliliter sizes, DermaSarra external analgesic in 7.5-ounce sizes and PeriGiene antiseptic cleanser in 7.5-ounce sizes.

The products were distributed across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Products impacted by the recall have expiration dates from July of this year to February 2027.

The company said the products were found to contain Burkholderia cepacia complex, a bacterium that could lead to "serious and life-threatening infections," although it said it has not received any reports of adverse events in connection with the recall.

"Burkholderia Cepacia Complex in these products may result in serious and life-threatening infections," the company said in a press release. "The contaminated products may be used by immunosuppressed individuals or by people attending to immunosuppressed individuals."

"In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals the infection is more likely to spread into the blood stream leading to life-threatening sepsis," the company continued.

DermaRite has notified its distributors and customers to "immediately examine available inventory and destroy all affected products in accordance with each facility’s process."

Burkholderia cepacia, also referred to as B. cepacia or Bcc, is a group of bacteria that often spreads through soil and water, as well as to contaminated surfaces and products and through person-to-person contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of bacteria exposure include fever, fatigue and possible respiratory infections for people with compromised immune systems, but some people may not show any symptoms.

The bacteria can also be resistant to antibiotics, making infections difficult to treat.