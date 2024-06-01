Pennsylvania man buying supplies for a party wins big in Maryland lottery

A man from Pennsylvania turned a pit stop in Maryland into quite the payoff — he won more than $160,000 in the lottery.

"I had Memorial Day on my mind as I was driving through Laurel," the man, a financial planner from Philadelphia, told the Maryland Lottery in a May 31 news article posted on their website.

Laurel is located between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT RISES TO $560 MILLION AFTER NO GRAND PRIZE WINNER

On that day, May 23, the man remembered that he had been invited to a friend's party that weekend, and thought it would be polite to bring beverages.

"At that moment, I saw the liquor store," he told the Maryland Lottery.

The man said he often visits Maryland, and when he's there, he frequently buys lottery tickets.

After stopping at the liquor store in Laurel, he bought a "FAST PLAY" ticket. A "FAST PLAY" game is, "like scratch-offs, without the scratching," said the Maryland Lottery's website.

WASHINGTON EDUCATOR WINS $200,000 JACKPOT AFTER TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

"I’ve been having luck with FAST PLAY tickets down here (in Maryland) and Big Money Doubler had a pretty big jackpot the last time I checked your website," the man told the Maryland Lottery when he collected his winnings.

"Big Money Doubler," the game the man played, costs $5 per play, and has a progressive jackpot – meaning it gets bigger until someone wins.

Despite being a lottery enthusiast, the man did not think about checking his numbers until later that evening.

When he saw that he won, and how much he won — $162,411 — he could not believe it.

KENTUCKY FATHER AND DAUGHTER BOTH WIN LOTTERY WITHIN 3 MONTHS OF EACH OTHER

"I was in total disbelief when I saw the prize amount. I called my girlfriend, my friends — nobody could believe it," he told the Maryland Lottery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The liquor store where the man purchased the winning ticket received a $1,000 bonus, said the Maryland Lottery.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the Big Money Doubler game began selling tickets in January 2023, and the game will close after 10 more progressive jackpots are won.

The game's minimum jackpot is $40,000, they said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Smaller, non-jackpot prizes start at $10 and go to $5,000.

The man did not say what he intended to do with his jackpot, but given the circumstances of the ticket's purchase, perhaps he'd throw an epic party — or two — to celebrate.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle