Grubhub, DoorDash shut down NYC operations as city enforces travel ban during 'historic' blizzard

Major delivery platforms are temporarily suspending their New York City operations as a powerful blizzard slams the region and Mayor Zohran Mamdani enforces a citywide travel ban.

Grubhub told FOX Business it will shut down service in both New York City and New Jersey at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and will remain closed overnight.

"We will re-assess in the morning," a company spokesperson said, emphasizing that the safety of its delivery partners remains the company’s top priority.

DoorDash confirmed to FOX Weather that it will halt service citywide beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday — 30 minutes before the city’s 9 p.m. travel ban takes effect. The company noted operations could shut down even sooner if weather conditions deteriorate further.

THOUSANDS OF US FLIGHTS CANCELED AS NORTHEAST BRACES FOR BLIZZARD

Service is expected to remain suspended until at least noon on Monday. DoorDash said the early suspension is intended to ensure orders are completed and delivery workers are safely off the roads before streets officially close.

"New York City is bracing itself ahead of a historic blizzard — the first in nearly a decade — with a foot of snow or more and dangerous wind gusts expected," a DoorDash spokesperson told FOX Weather. "We're suspending operations early to keep Dashers safe and off the streets before the travel ban takes effect."

DoorDash said it will continue tracking weather conditions and guidance from officials and will provide updates to delivery workers, merchants and customers as needed.

ESSENTIAL WINTER DRIVING TIPS AS A MAJOR STORM APPROACHES

The service changes come as a powerful "bomb cyclone" slams the Northeast, bringing life-threatening blizzard conditions, wind gusts up to 60 mph and the potential for more than two feet of snow in parts of the I-95 corridor, according to FOX Weather.

Mayor Mamdani declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, announcing that all city streets, highways and bridges will close to non-emergency traffic starting at 9 p.m. Sunday and remain closed until noon Monday.

The blanket restriction applies to all vehicles — including cars, trucks, scooters and e-bikes — with limited exemptions for emergency movements and critical service workers.

CHRISTMAS TRAVELERS LEFT STRANDED AS AIRPORTS SEE MASS FLIGHT CANCELATIONS, DELAYS

"Please, for your safety, stay home, stay inside and stay off the roads. Hazardous conditions put delivery workers, drivers and restaurant staff at risk," Mamdani said. "If you can do so, please look out for your fellow New Yorkers and prepare meals at home until the weather improves."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other delivery platforms, including Uber Eats and Instacart, could not immediately be reached by FOX Business for comment.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

