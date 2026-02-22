Thousands of US flights canceled as Northeast braces for blizzard

Thousands of flights have been canceled in the U.S. as communities in the Northeast rush to prepare for an intense blizzard that forecasters say will arrive on Sunday.

The total number of disrupted flights reached more than 7,000 as of 6 a.m., with 6,456 U.S. flights canceled and an additional 547 U.S. flights delayed so far through Tuesday.

Jetblue, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United have announced they will waive change and cancellation fees ahead of the looming storm over the expected impact on travel at many of the Northeast’s major flight hubs.

The nor’easter is forecast to bring snow totals of over a foot to parts of the Northeast beginning Sunday, according to FOX Weather.

Blizzard warnings are in place for New York City and the New Jersey coastline, while winter storm watches and warnings are in effect for Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

The heaviest snow will begin to fall Sunday night, with potential snow totals Sunday night into Monday topping 18–24 inches in New York City, Philadelphia and Boston, FOX Weather reports.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm could bring wind gusts up to 55 mph, creating whiteout conditions that "will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening."

Forecasters added that the "strong winds, combined with the weight of heavy, wet snow, will likely result in scattered to numerous power outages."