Popular grocery chain continues aggressive expansion amid customer demand

A popular American grocery store chain’s retail footprint will grow this year and beyond, thanks in part to customer demand.

Wegmans Food Markets has a location opening in Rockville, Maryland next week and another launching in Norwalk, Connecticut in July.

The store in Norwalk, scheduled to debut July 23, will mark Wegmans’ first location in the Constitution State, according to the company.

Once those locations officially go live, they will bring the total number of Wegmans stores that the company has launched this year to three, having already opened a Wegmans in Lake Grove, New York in February.

The openings add to the more than 110 stores that Wegmans already has on the East Coast in states including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Delaware as well as the District of Columbia.

Wegmans has more store openings in the pipeline.

Charlotte, North Carolina will get a Wegmans location launch in late 2026, the company told FOX Business.

Holly Springs, a town that’s also in North Carolina, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania can also expect Wegmans to bring a store to their areas in the future, according to the "Future Store Locations" page on the chain’s website.

The timelines for when those two locations will start serving customers have not yet been revealed, Wegmans told FOX Business.

The grocery store chain first announced plans for the Pittsburgh-area location in mid-January. That Wegmans store will be the company’s "first entry into the Pittsburgh region" and is expected to be roughly 115,000 square feet within a mixed-use development, according to a press release.

"We’ve received thousands of requests for a Wegmans in the Pittsburgh region since opening our first Pennsylvania store over 30 years ago," Wegmans Vice President of Real Estate and Store Planning Dan Aken said. "We’re excited to have finally found the right location to bring Wegmans to the Pittsburgh area."

The Rochester, New York-based company, which competes with other grocery chains and retailers that offer groceries, was founded by brothers Walter and John Wegman in 1916.