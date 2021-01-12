Grateful Dead Crocs sell out following restock

For Crocs, "what a long strange trip it's been."

That lyric from the Grateful Dead hit "Truckin'," highlights the oft-times maligned fashion footwear company's latest sales journey -- thanks to the classic 60s and 70s rock act. Following its popular debut in September 2020, Crocs and Chinatown Market's Grateful Dead clogs have sold out yet again after a restock went live to customers on Tuesday.

Grateful Dead fans, known as Deadheads, flocked to the Crocs website, claiming all of the company's new inventory within an hour of the new sale going live.

The Chinatown Market x Crocs Grateful Dead classic clog's unique design pulls inspiration from a vintage t-shirt from the legendary rock band, featuring a psychedelic tie-dye pattern as well as the group's notorious dancing bears as add-on Jibbitz charms. The charms are an ode to the band's 1973 album, “History of the Grateful Dead, Volume 1 (Bear’s Choice).”

While some customers were successful in getting the new kicks the second time around, most said bigger sizes of the shoes were already gone before they could even make a purchase.

Deadheads were able to purchase the shoes for $59.99 on Crocs website, but resale sites like StockX and GOAT are still offering pairs to fans that missed out, with prices ranging from $70 to $280 depending on the size. However, Crocs assured fans that they shouldn't lose hope, teasing "more exciting things to come in 2021."

The collaboration with Crocs is Grateful Dead's latest appearance in the footwear world, following a partnership with Nike over the summer that brought a new twist to the brand's SB Dunk sneakers.

The year 2020 was a prolific year for Crocs collaborations, following partnerships with Peeps in March, KFC in July, Latin pop star Bad Bunny in September and Justin Bieber in October. Other popular celebrity collaborations include rapper Post Malone and country star Luke Combs in 2019.

The long strange strip for Crocs started in 2002 and in its 19 years of existence has seen an IPO, big stock and sales drops, corresponding rebounds, hedge fund battles and a corporate restructuring. The company can clearly relate to the Dead's biggest hit, "Touch of Grey." The chorus goes, "we will get by, we will survive."

