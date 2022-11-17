'The Goonies' house listed for sale in Oregon at $1.65M

A house that served as a filming location for "The Goonies" is up for sale.

The cinematic home – which is located in Astoria, Oregon – has been listed for $1.65 million by Jordan Miller, a licensed real estate broker with John L. Scott, a West Coast-based real estate agent and management company.

"The ideal buyer for this property is a buyer who loves the home as much as the seller," Miller told FOX Business.

Originally built in 1890, the two-story home was recently remodeled by its current owner and has an updated kitchen, new carpeting, fresh paint and hot water on-demand among other modernized features.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home measures 1,935 square feet and it includes a family room, a bay window-integrated living room and an unfinished basement, according to the John L. Scott listing.

The updated kitchen has been outfitted with quartz countertops, a dishwasher, a freestanding gas range and a refrigerator.

John L. Scott’s listing says the home also includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, wall-to-wall carpet and forced air.

The home’s exterior features a recognizable wood siding and composition roof that were briefly shown in the 1985 film.

Lawrence "Chunk" Cohen, the fictional character played by actor Jeff Cohen, famously introduced the world to the "truffle shuffle" dance right outside the home’s property line.

Cohen starred alongside Sean Astin (Mikey Walsh), Josh Brolin (Brand Walsh), Ke Huy Quan (Richard "Data" Wang), Corey Feldman (Clarke "Mouth" Devereaux), Kerri Green (Andrea "Andy" Carmichael) and Martha Plimpton (Stephanie "Stef" Steinbrenner) in the family action-comedy.

The film follows the band of kids – self-described "Goonies" – and their quest to find a legendary pirate’s hidden treasure.

Fans of "The Goonies" have been visiting the Astoria home for years, according to reviews on Yelp, a business review website.

"[The seller] has put her heart and soul into this home over the last 21 years," Miller told FOX Business. "Whether a buyer wants to make it a 'movie replica' or maintain the current iconic-historical design, the seller just wants whoever purchases the property to have the home put a smile on their face every time they think about owning it."

A 3D walk-through of the property is available on RETO Media, an Oregon-based real estate tour website.

For more information on "The Goonies" house, the listing can be found on jordanmiller.johnlscott.com.