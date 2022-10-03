'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy lists $14M Oregon ranch with bass pond, pool house and wine cave

Patrick Duffy's 382-acre ranch in Oregon is up for sale and the asking price is $14 million.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty listed the "Dallas" star's lodge-style residence, which is located just at 436 Staley Road in Eagle Point, a small city in Oregon’s Jackson County.

Duffy, 73, purchased the property 32 years ago and named it The Duffy Ranch, according to Sotheby's.

The Duffy Ranch's main residence includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, an elevator and 3,010 square feet of living space.

Two guest homes are built nearby along with a detached two-car garage, a lap pool and pool house, a spa cabin and a fenced garden, the listing notes.

Other amenities the primary residence includes are two porches, an art gallery and library, an office, a wine cave, a large professional garden and a walkway.

The Duffy Ranch is reportedly built on 382.65 acres of land and provides access to pastures, pine forests, trails and bodies of water.

A two-acre recreation-irrigation pond is stocked with bass while 79 waterfront acres provide views of the Rogue River.

More than 100 acres have irrigated ground, so wildlife sightings are plentiful, according to Sotheby’s. Elk, turkey, black-tail deer and a variety of birds are commonly found around The Duffy Ranch.

The Duffy Ranch is so large it includes 14 legal parcels – meaning it has separately segregated units of land – with a total of seven homes.

Sotheby’s listing says several of these additional homes can serve as rental properties.

The Southern Oregon-based property was built in 1950 and is a 20-minute drive from Medford International Airport, according to The Duffy Ranch website.

Annual property taxes are said to be around $17,771, according to Sotheby’s listing.

In a video tour, Duffy said he purchased the home in 1990 because he fell in love with the Rogue River.

"There is nothing to mar the view that’s man-made, and this is all conservancy land all over there, so that’ll never be developed," Duffy said, during the tour.

The actor said he's enjoyed watching sunsets and putting on sweaters while drinking glasses of wine on chilly evenings.

"I'm completely and thoroughly convinced that whoever buys this property next becomes the custodian here for whatever length of time they're going to have it," Duffy said.

"That's the beauty of a natural environment as opposed to a constructed environment is it goes without translation from generation to generation," he continued. "It doesn't matter which language you speak what country you're from the land will talk to you in its own language, and you'll understand it, and I think the same thing will be true here. It just needs another set of ears and another heart to come in."

Real estate associates Alan DeVries and Matthew Cook of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty are the listing agents behind The Duffy Ranch.