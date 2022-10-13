Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report

A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag.

Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The current asking price for the home is $85 million, and it’s been listed by Robert Cass and Drew Fenton, two estate directors at the Los Angeles-based boutique brokerage Hilton & Hyland, the business newspaper reported.

ELVIS AND PRISCILLA PRESLEY’S ‘HONEYMOON HIDEAWAY’ HOME HITS THE MARKET FOR $5.6M

FOX Business reached out to Cass, Fenton and Hilton & Hyland for comment.

Cher reportedly paid $2.95 million for the 1.7-acre property in 1989, and it took five years to build the Venetian-inspired home, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The seven-bedroom gated home is near the Pacific Coast Highway (AKA California State Route 1) and aerial photos reveal it has striking ocean-facing arched doors and windows, a palm tree-lined driveway, an infinity pool and a tennis court.

'DALLAS' STAR PATRICK DUFFY LISTS $14M OREGON RANCH WITH BASS POND, POOL HOUSE AND WINE CAVE

Other amenities and highlights the famous home reportedly have include a Moorish fountain, an indoor and outdoor gym, an indoor and outdoor theater, a meditation room, a panic room, a climate-controlled wig room and Turkish-style bathrooms with wood screens, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The home’s builder was J. Wallace Tutt III and fine materials were used in its construction, such as European limestone and marble, bronze and hand-distressed mirrors, according to Architectural Digest.

Moroccan- and Indian-style elements have been used to decorate the interior of Cher’s home, including ceiling motifs, lighting fixtures and stenciled silk-clad walls and drapery that resemble henna tattoos, the architecture magazine reported.

Cher last put the home for sale in 2009 and it was listed for $45 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

NYC 'BILLIONAIRES ROW' PENTHOUSE, WORLD'S HIGHEST RESIDENCE, LISTED FOR $250M

The Malibu mansion isn’t the first property of Cher’s to receive an $85 million price tag.

The "Believe" singer’s Beverly Hills estate which she built in the 1970s with a similar Moroccan style was listed for the same amount six years ago by Aaron Kirman, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent and investor.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A house tour video Kirman shared to YouTube that’s remained active all this time shows Cher’s former Beverly Hills home at 2727 Benedict Canyon Drive had similar features, including arched windows, a spa and a tennis court.