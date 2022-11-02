'Jurassic Retreat' in Washington up for sale for $1.29M as a lucrative income property

A Washington-based property that has been providing short-term visitors a roaring good time is up for sale.

The Jurassic Retreat at 61 Joy Lane in the city of Washougal has been listed for $1.299 million by Louise "Lou" James, a real estate broker at Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, which is a full-service real estate company based in the Pacific Northwest.

Sitting on a 2.03-acre lot, the Jurassic Retreat includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home that was built in 2020 and measures 2,166 square feet, according to the property’s website.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Nov. 1, James told FOX Business that the Jurassic Retreat has been a lucrative investment property.

"The ideal buyer would be looking for a short-term rental," James said. "There are bookings all the way through next year, so anybody interested in the property would be able to inherit all those bookings, which is a really big deal."

The seller is "a big lover of dinosaurs" who "thought it’d be really cool to do a themed vacation rental," but now he’s ready to move on to new projects, according to James.

Visitors to the Jurassic Retreat are welcomed into an immersive space with the property’s theatrical gates, trails, tall trees and life-size motion-controlled dinosaurs.

The property comes fully furnished with custom contemporary décor and dinosaur details that pay homage to the 1993 film "Jurassic Park."

The Jurassic Retreat also includes a jeep so that visitors have the option to explore their surroundings.

Image 1 of 4

Other amenities include an office, an open beam loft, a freestanding range island, stainless steel appliances, bamboo flooring, vaulted ceilings, a hot tub, a tool shed, a dog run and proximity to natural wonders, including the Washougal River and Dougan Falls.

As a rental property, the Jurassic Retreat can comfortably fit eight to 10 people for overnight stays.

The property tax is said to be $812 per year and there’s a homeowner association (HOA) fee of $25 per month, according to the Jurassic Retreat’s listing website.

A cleaning company and the Jurassic Retreat’s maintenance are built in, James told FOX Business.

James noted that she’s sold the property twice already.

Image 1 of 7

"The math works even though it sounds quite expensive compared to when it was sold originally," James said. "[But] it really isn’t if you do the math on the income."

James listed the Jurassic Retreat on Oct. 26, 2022, according to the property’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS) number.

There’s already high interest in the property, according to James.

Next year, the first "Jurassic Park" movie directed by Steven Spielberg will reach its 30th anniversary.

"It's a good time to own a Jurassic retreat," James told FOX Business.

The film franchise is based on the science-fiction novels written by Michael Crichton, which include "Jurassic Park" (1990) and "The Lost World" (1995).

To find more information about the Jurassic Retreat, visit thejurassichome.com/.