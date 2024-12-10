Google removes negative reviews of McDonald's location where suspected UnitedHealthcare killer was arrested

Google is removing negative comments posted about the McDonald's location in Pennsylvania where the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was arrested.

A string of one-star reviews targeting the establishment emerged almost immediately on Monday after 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, a former Ivy League student, was arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Thompson in New York City. Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona after an employee recognized him.

Hundreds of negative reviews had reportedly been posted under the location's Google reviews before Google took action. Only a handful remained as of Tuesday.

SOCIAL MEDIA USERS MOCK UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO'S MURDER

"These reviews violate our policies and have been removed," a Google spokesperson told FOX Business.

According to Google's policies, contributed content must be based on the reviewer’s real experiences with a location. Google said it monitors 24/7 for any content that violates its policy and that it placed additional protections on the profile to prevent further off-topic reviews.

Only three negative reviews from the last 24 hours are still showing, though each of them has gained hundreds of "thumbs up" reactions.

"Do not stop here if you are an American hero. They will sell you out," someone posted on Monday. The review received 338 reactions.

This comes as many social media users continue to mock Thompson's murder and express their frustrations about the U.S. health care system.

"When you shoot one man in the street it's murder. When you kill thousands of people in hospitals by taking away their ability to get treatment you're an entrepreneur," a user wrote on X.

Still, some users did express their sympathies for Thompson and his family. Others were even disgusted by the seeming praise the killer was getting online.

"The worst part of the video showing the death of the United Healthcare CEO is now his kids will forever have their dad’s death online. Sometimes the internet is just plain awful," a user posted on X.

Another said, "What's wrong with America? The CEO of United Healthcare is murdered. And some thoughtless souls post: ‘Thoughts and deductibles to the family. Unfortunately my condolences are out-of-network.'"