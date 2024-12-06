Social media users mock UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder

Many social media users mocked the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson this week, and vented their frustrations about the U.S. health care system.

In particular, many of them reacted with laughing emojis to United Healthcare Group's Facebook post, saying the company was "deeply saddened and shocked" at Thompson's sudden death.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him," United's post, which at one point had over 77,000 laughing reactions, continued.

Officials are still investigating the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down outside a New York City hotel early Wednesday in what police are calling a "pre-meditated, targeted attack."

Police are still trying to track down the killer and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. While the NYPD has not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the killing, the nation's largest health insurance company has come under fire in recent months. In particular, it is facing scrutiny for allegedly wrongfully denying claims.

Thompson's death sparked heightened concern across the industry, with CVS pulling images of executives from its website as the manhunt for the killer continues.

UnitedHealth Group had limited the number of people allowed to comment on the post. However, droves of comments and reactions that people have posted since Wednesday are still visible.

"The current ratio of laugh reacts to sympathetic reacts on United Health's post about the assassination of their CEO are 77k laugh to 6k sympathetic and it keeps trending even worse. The American People, however they vote, are fed up with the BS corporate private healthcare system," one person replied to United's post.

Another user posted: "I do not like celebrating the death of anyone, even my enemies, but that doesn't mean I can't celebrate justice. And for those who want to argue justice, the law isn't want defines justice. This is a man whose led a company invested in killing people for profit . . . his death is justice."

"When you shoot one man in the street it's murder. When you kill thousands of people in hospitals by taking away their ability to get treatment you're an entrepreneur," a user wrote on X.

Another user remarked on X: "Today, we mourn the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gunned down .... wait, I'm sorry - today we mourn the deaths of the 68,000 Americans who needlessly die each year so that insurance company execs like Brian Thompson can become multimillionaires."

Some users did express their sympathies for Thompson and his family.

"The worst part of the video showing the death of the United Healthcare CEO is now his kids will forever have their dad’s death online. Sometimes the internet is just plain awful," a user posted on X.

Another said: "What's wrong with America? The CEO of United Healthcare is murdered. And some thoughtless souls post: ‘Thoughts and deductibles to the family. Unfortunately my condolences are out-of-network’."