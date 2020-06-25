Expand / Collapse search
Goodyear, Lordstown Motors power up electric vehicles

Announcement comes following debut of Lordstown Motors' all-electric pickup truck, the Endurance

Vice President Mike Pence visits Lordstown Motors in Ohio as the factory, under new ownership, debuted its electric truck, following the factory having to shut down a year prior under General Motors. video

Pence tours Ohio auto factory, praises comeback

Vice President Mike Pence visits Lordstown Motors in Ohio as the factory, under new ownership, debuted its electric truck, following the factory having to shut down a year prior under General Motors.

Goodyear is getting into the electric vehicle business with Lordstown Motors, according to a new partnership announced Thursday.

The two Ohio-based companies have agreed to "collaborate on tires and service in addition to future tire intelligence opportunities," Goodyear said in a statement.

The news coincides with the debut of Lordstown Motor's first all-electric pickup truck, the Endurance, which was unveiled Thursday sporting Goodyear tires.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the launch of the electric Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corporation, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lordstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Joining Lordstown Motors for the unveiling was Vice President Mike Pence, who rode into the event in the Endurance's passenger seat.

"It really is an honor to be here to be able to drive up and help unveil what will soon be the first fully electric pickup on the market in the United States of America," Pence said. "Today is a new beginning for Lordstown and its a new day of leadership in electric vehicles in the United States."

As part of the agreement, Goodyear will acquire new Endurance vehicles to add to its own servicing fleet.

"We want to be the tiremaker of choice for electric vehicle manufacturers and working with Lordstown represents an ideal relationship with shared Ohio roots and shared values of innovation, performance and sustainability," said Erin Spring, Goodyear's director of new ventures.

Lordstown Motors operates out of the former General Motors plant in Youngstown, Ohio, where the automaker plans to begin producing its first vehicles by the end of the year.

"Debuting the Endurance is the biggest milestone Lordstown Motors has hit to date and having a legendary company like Goodyear a part of the moment is extra special," said Lordstown Motor Company CEO Steve Burns. "Goodyear is a household name, and their partnership is an important step for Lordstown Motors. The fact that they're in our backyard is just icing on the cake."

The company says it has already received advance orders for fleet purchases of the Endurance with plans to build 200,000 pickups during its first year of production.

General Motors sold the Youngstown plant to Lordstown Motors last year after closing the plant in March, laying off 1,700 hourly employees.

