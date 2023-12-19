Goldfish releases Hello Kitty-themed crackers to celebrate the pink brand’s 50th anniversary

Hello Kitty fans have a new food item to consumers to look for at the grocery store.

The popular fictional character is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024 and is collaborating with Goldfish to celebrate the milestone.

Goldfish released a limited-edition cracker based around Hello Kitty’s strawberry shortcake branding.

The strawberry shortcake-flavored Goldfish grahams are inspired by the popular cat and are even shaped to look like Hello Kitty, according to Goldfish.

The cracker also has hints of vanilla to add a sweetness with every bite.

The limited-edition collaboration is available in grocery stores nationwide for $3.69 per 6.1 ounce bag.

Fans of Hello Kitty and Goldfish can also visit goldfishsmiles.com to order the crackers while supplies last.

Goldfish at Campbell's Snacks senior director of marketing Mike Fanelli told Fox News Digital that the company is excited to partner with Sanrio ahead of the big anniversary.

"We love how passionate our consumers are about our limited-time offerings, and we're looking forward to reaching all of the Hello Kitty fans out there with our newest irresistibly delicious snack," he said.

Goldfish also announced the permanent return of the Frank’s RedHot collaboration in January 2024.

The Goldfish Frank’s Redhot crackers will earn a permanent spot in the Goldfish selection line-up, which features a classic hot sauce flavor with hints of vinegar and cayenne peppers.

Goldfish crackers are a product of Pepperidge Farm.

They're baked with real cheese, have coloring sources from plants and have no artificial flavors or preservatives, according to Pepperidge Farm.

Hello Kitty is a fictional character from Sanrio who was born in the suburbs of London and lives with her parents.

Some of her hobbies include baking and making friends.