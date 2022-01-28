GM's electric pickups are set up to outsell the Tesla Cybertruck by a lot

Tesla reportedly has over one million reservations for its Cybertruck, which would make it the bestselling vehicle in the U.S. if the automaker could build that many in a year.

During Tesla's earnings call this week, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the start of production of the stainless steel pickup has been delayed until at least 2023, and that the output won't be anywhere near that of the top truck models.

"Aspirationally, we'd like it to go, in terms of just a rough order of magnitude, we'd like Cybertruck to be at least on the order of quarter-million vehicles a year, but it will take us a moment to get to that level," Musk said.

General Motors, which currently sells the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup and will be adding battery-powered versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra next year, on Tuesday announced it is investing $7 billion to help increase its annual North American electric vehicle production volume to one million by 2025. That includes 600,000 electric pickups that will be manufactured at two plants in Michigan, which is more than the 560,000 light-duty pickups it sold in 2021.

Ford, whose F-Series has been the bestselling vehicle in the U.S. for 40 years, is launching the electric F-150 Lightning this spring and expects to have the capacity to produce 150,000 annually by the middle of 2023, but is also building an all-new factory in Tennessee for the next-generation F-150 that's set to open in 2025.

It hasn't announced the projected capacity of the new facility, but Ford president Kumar Galhotra told The Fox Garage that it would be in addition to what's being planned for next year.