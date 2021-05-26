Tesla has over 1 million Cybertruck reservations, unofficial tally says

Tesla's Cybertruck is apparently still hauling in the reservations.

An ongoing, unofficial crowdsourced tally managed by Tesla fans estimates that over one million people have put down a $100 refundable deposit for the electric pickup.

Less than a week after the Cybertruck's reveal in November 2019, Elon Musk claimed that the company had received 250,000 reservations.

At Tesla's battery day event last September, he said that "the orders are gigantic. We have like, I don’t know, well over half a million orders, I think maybe six or 600,000. It’s a lot, basically, we stopped counting."

That figure roughly coincided with the crowdsourced one at the time.

Musk added that he estimates output at the Cybertruck's Texas factory will be 250,000 to 300,000 annually.

The first Cybertruck deliveries are scheduled to happen by the end of 2021, according to Musk, but high volume production won't begin until next year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The starting price for the pickup is $39,900 for a rear-wheel-drive model, but that configuration won't be available until the end of 2022. The tally suggests that just 7.5% of reservation holders have chosen it, while the $49,900 and $69,900 dual and tri-motor models currently make up 48% and 44.5% of the mix, respectively.

By the time Cybertruck output ramps up, Ford will be selling its recently unveiled F-150 Lighting electric pickup, which has prices that range from around $40,000 to $90,000. Two days after its unveiling last week, Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company had nearly 45,000 reservations on the books.