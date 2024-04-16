GMC 2024 Sierra EV Denali rolling out with 440-mile range and 'CrabWalk' feature

GMC is rolling out its all-electric Sierra pickup for the 2024 model year, and its first Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will have more range than the automaker previously projected.

Both the interior and exterior of the new Sierra have been updated with a fresh look the automaker says "emphasizes the technology and craftsmanship of the truck."

When fully charged, the EV Denali edition has 754 horsepower and a max towing capacity of 10,000 pounds. It will have a driving range of 440 miles, which is 10% more range than GMC said it would have when it was first unveiled.

The pickup can go from 0-60 mph in under 4.5 seconds with Max Power mode.

The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which will be available for purchase this summer, will also come with GMC's diagonal drive feature, dubbed "CrabWalk," which allows the vehicle to move diagonally at low speeds.

Reservations for the new Sierra EV Denali truck, which has a starting price tag of $97,500, are full. However, GMC plans to roll out other Sierra EV pickups at lower price points, and folks can sign up on the automakers' website to "stay in the know."