Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls
Published

GM recalls more than 80K Chevy vehicles over serious pedestrian safety risk

Defective alert sound systems may not warn pedestrians of approaching vehicles traveling up to 6.2 mph

close
FOX Business' Max Gorden joins 'Varney & Co.' to break down President Donald Trump’s push for tiny Kei cars to be built in America and whether U.S. drivers are ready to downsize. video

Trump approves tiny Kei cars for US manufacturing but safety rules could halt rollout

FOX Business' Max Gorden joins 'Varney & Co.' to break down President Donald Trump’s push for tiny Kei cars to be built in America and whether U.S. drivers are ready to downsize.

More than 80,000 Chevy vehicles are being recalled because their pedestrian alert sound system is defective, federal regulators said. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warned owners in a December notice that certain 2025 to 2026 model year Chevrolet Equinox EV vehicles fail to meet federal traffic safety laws because they do not comply with minimum sound requirements for hybrid and electric vehicles.

General Motors made this determination after discovering that the pedestrian alert sound system in these vehicles may have an incorrect software calibration, meaning they won't be able to "produce exterior sound at the required relative volume when the vehicle is traveling from stationary to 6.2 mph," according to the NHTSA notice.

FORD NAMED NO. 1 MOST ICONIC AMERICAN COMPANY IN NATIONWIDE SURVEY: 'MAKING PEOPLE'S LIVES BETTER'

The regulator said in the recall notice that some pedestrians may not be able to determine by sound whether an approaching vehicle is speeding up or slowing down under certain conditions, risking their safety. 

Chevrolet shows off the new model 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV during the Chicago Auto Show.

Chevrolet shows off the new model 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, Illinois. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A GM engineer submitted a report to the automaker's Speak Up for Safety program in September following internal testing of a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV. That test showed that the vehicle failed the federal requirements under the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 141, which dictates the relative volume change when a vehicle travels from stationary to 10 km/h, according to the recall. 

MIKE ROWE, FORD CEO WARN AMERICA'S MANUFACTURING CRISIS IS AT A BREAKING POINT AS CHINA SURGES AHEAD

A 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV on display at the Edmonton Motor Show. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An investigation stemming from that report later determined that while the software calibrations used for the 2025 and 2026 model years differ, both versions of the software may not meet the requirement for relative change in volume when traveling from stationary to 10 km/h. 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PROPOSES SCRAPPING AUTOMATED TRAFFIC CAMERAS IN DC

The 2025 and 2026 model year calibrations are different from the calibration used for 2024 vehicles and the calibration used to remedy 2024 vehicles.

Cars driving on the highway

Cars driving on the highway (Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The recall was issued on Dec. 11. However, there have been no accidents or incidents linked to this issue, the notice said.

GM told FOX Business that remedying the issue "will involve an update to the body control module software using wireless over-the-air technology or applied by dealership service teams."