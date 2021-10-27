GM giving away 40,000 chargers in electric vehicle push

General Motors is giving each of its electric car dealers up to 10 charging stations to install in the areas near their showrooms in support of automaker's coming transition to EVs.

The idea behind the plan is for the dealerships in the U.S. and Canada to work with their local communities and businesses to find key locations for the Level 2 destination chargers, which can be offered for use free of charge and to non-GM vehicle owners.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 57.37 -0.39 -0.68%

According to Reuters, there are approximately 120,000 public charge points across the U.S. today that are operated by several networks, including Volkswagen-owned Electrify America and Tesla.

GM said 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of one of its 4,500 stores, not all of which are currently certified to sell EVs. The move is part of a $750 million effort to expand its charging ecosystem.

"We want to give customers the right tools and access to charging where and when they need it, while working with our dealer network to accelerate the expansion of accessible charging throughout the U.S. and Canada, including in underserved, rural and urban areas," GM President Mark Reuss said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The GM chargers will wear the Ultium brand and will also be available for home installation next year in 11.5 kW and 19.2 kW versions, which can provide around 35-70 miles worth of electricity for hour.