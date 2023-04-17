Expand / Collapse search
GM

Clean sweep: 6 GM electric vehicles qualify for full $7,500 federal tax credit

Local sourcing secured for battery packs

 Center for Industrial Progress President Alex Epstein reacts to the Biden administration pushing electric vehicles on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Alex Epstein: We can't force electric vehicles on Americans when we are destroying reliable electricity

 Center for Industrial Progress President Alex Epstein reacts to the Biden administration pushing electric vehicles on 'The Bottom Line.'

All six of the General Motors electric vehicle models with prices that qualify them for the new federal EV purchase tax credits will be eligible for the full $7,500 amount.

The Treasury Department has released the list of 22 models that qualify for all or part of the credit.

The new rules set thresholds of $55,000 for cars and $80,000 for trucks and SUVs and require that the batteries are assembled in North America with at least 40% of their critical minerals sourced locally or from U.S. free trade partners.

A $3,750 credit is available for vehicles with North American-made battery packs that do not meet the mineral sourcing requirements.

Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq starts just over $60,000. (Cadillac / Fox News)

The Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV trims come in under the price caps will get the full amount, but some fall outside the price range, as do the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

A GM spokesman told FOX Business its broad eligibility is largely the result of "early investments in battery cell manufacturing and localizing that to the U.S. through our Ultium Cells LLC joint venture with LG Energy Solution, as well as our strong partnership with current supply partners."

silverado ev

Low-priced versions of the Chevrolet Silverado EV will get the full tax credit. (Chevrolet / Fox News)

Electric vehicles can also qualify for the $7,500 amount when leased without regard to content sourcing under commercial vehicle rules.

The Ford F-150 Lightning meets the local souring requirements. (Ford / Fox News)

Among the other electric vehicles that will get the full purchase credit are the Ford F-150 Lighting and Mustang Mach-E; the Lincoln Navigator Grand Touring; the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV; the Tesla Model 3 Performance; and all three versions of the Tesla Model Y.

Many automakers have accelerated their investments in U.S. and North American electric vehicle manufacturing in order to take advantage of the new tax credit program, which runs through 2032. 

This story has been updated with comment from GM