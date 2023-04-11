Just 4 in 10 US adults say next vehicle may be electric, poll shows
Poll respondents cited high prices, too few charging stations
As the Biden administration pushes electric vehicles, only about four in 10 Americans say they would at least be somewhat likely to go electric for their next cars, according to a new survey.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago showed only 8% of U.S. adults say they or someone in their household owns or leases an electric vehicle, and the same percentage said their household has a plug-in hybrid vehicle.
Just 19% of that group said it is "very" or "extremely" likely that they would purchase an electric vehicle the next time they buy a car.
Nearly half, or 47%, said it was not likely they would go electric, with 22% saying it was somewhat likely.
Respondents cited high prices, and about three-quarters said there were too few charging stations to go electric. Half said that was a major reason.
Two-thirds cited a preference for gasoline vehicles as a minor or major reason not to switch. About half of Republicans, or 54%, said that preference was a major reason not to buy an EV, with just 29% of Democrats saying the same.
Saving money on gasoline was the main factor cited by those who want to buy an EV, with around three-quarters of U.S. adults calling it a major or minor reason.
Six in 10 said that the high cost is a major reason they wouldn't buy electric, and around a quarter cited it as a minor reason. Just 16% said that the high cost would not be a factor in rejecting an electric vehicle.
The poll showed that 55% of adults under 30 and 49% of adults ages 30 to 44 say they are at least somewhat likely to get an electric vehicle for their next purchase.
Those percentages are compared with just 31% of those 45 and older.
Climate change is a major issue for youth around the world and was another reason why many respondents would purchase an EV, and 35% said reducing their personal impact is a major reason to do so, with 31% saying it's a minor reason.
