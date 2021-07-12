Expand / Collapse search
GM drops another feature from its full-size trucks due to chip shortage

Wireless charging pads get cut

The semiconductor shortage keeps chipping away at the features available on GM's big truck.

General Motors has been prioritizing production of its popular and profitable full-size pickups and SUVs as it works to manage supplies of the key components.

The automaker has already made the unusual move of eliminate two fuel-saving features from some of the vehicles – engine start/stop and cylinder deactivation – and will now remove wireless mobile device charging pads from a few SUV trims, GM Authority first reported.

The wireless charging pad is located within a smartphone-shaped depression in the armrest. (GM)

Affected models include the LT, Z71, Premier, and High Country trims of the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban along with the GMC Yukon's STL, AT4 and Denali trims. A $75 credit will be applied to each of the vehicles.

Even with the conservation efforts, AutoForecast Solutions projects that GM will 

GM is aiming to restore the affected features for the 2022 model year.